Weekly Wrap: May 29, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, a Kodiak teenager was found dead in the Pasagshak area, the M/V Tustumena cancels sailings, Alaska vets recommend dogs get the leptospirosis vaccine, a landing craft capsized off of the coast of Narrow Cape, gubernatorial candidates Shelley Hughes and Click Bishop visit KMXT during their visits to Kodiak for Crabfest, and KMXT's Davis Hovey visits an outgoing professor at Kodiak College.