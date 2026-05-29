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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: May 29, 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:52 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, a Kodiak teenager was found dead in the Pasagshak area, the M/V Tustumena cancels sailings, Alaska vets recommend dogs get the leptospirosis vaccine, a landing craft capsized off of the coast of Narrow Cape, gubernatorial candidates Shelley Hughes and Click Bishop visit KMXT during their visits to Kodiak for Crabfest, and KMXT's Davis Hovey visits an outgoing professor at Kodiak College.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
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