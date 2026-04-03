Weekly Wrap: April 3, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about the updated tsunami alert messaging for Alaskans, Bering Sea ice extent hit its highest peak in 13 years, Kodiak hunting guides weigh in on the Board of Game's recent decisions, Alaska Aerospace purchases more land at Narrow Cape, the Kodiak Island cruise ship schedule for this summer is out, and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is considering holding a mineral lease sale for seafloor mining in the Gulf of Alaska.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
The Pacific Space Complex-Alaska on Kodiak Island has expanded its footprint by 139.5 acres after the spaceport’s owner, Alaska Aerospace Corporation, recently bought property from a local family on Narrow Cape.