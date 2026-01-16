Weekly Wrap: Jan. 16, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about how last year went for the kelp industry in Alaska, the Alaska Groundfish Data Bank in Kodiak is winding down operations, our colleagues at KUCB cover changes in the workforce employed by seafood processors, and the Kodiak Island Borough School District's board of education has narrowed its search for its next superintendent to three finalists.
The Kodiak Island Borough School District’s board of education has narrowed its search for its next superintendent to three finalists. Here's more on who’s on the short list to lead the school district later this year:
The fishing industry group Alaska Groundfish Data Bank closed its office doors on Dec. 31, after nearly 40 years of representing trawl catcher vessels and processors in the Gulf of Alaska. The Kodiak-based organization has mainly revolved around one person for most of its lifespan.