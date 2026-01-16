© 2026

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Jan. 16, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published January 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKST

On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about how last year went for the kelp industry in Alaska, the Alaska Groundfish Data Bank in Kodiak is winding down operations, our colleagues at KUCB cover changes in the workforce employed by seafood processors, and the Kodiak Island Borough School District's board of education has narrowed its search for its next superintendent to three finalists.

Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
