Weekly Wrap: Sept. 5, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about an oil spill near the Kitoi Bay Hatchery, a small earthquake near Kodiak, elevated levels of harmful algal blooms, Alaska Aerospace is looking to expand its presence along the Aleutian Chain, and Kodiak's landfill is filling up.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org