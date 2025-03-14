Weekly Wrap: March 14, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about a Kodiak herring fishery proposal being taken up by the Alaska Board of Fisheries, why two wind turbines on Pillar Mountain aren't spinning, a new Alutiiq Culture and language class & livestream in Port Lions, a bear gut jacket from a Sugpiag artist will be displayed at the Alutiiq Museum, Jessie Holmes is this year's Iditarod champion and Mount Spurr volcano outside of Anchorage is likely to erupt in the coming weeks.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.