Weekly Wrap: Feb. 28, 2025

Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
Kristina Serezhenkov with the state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office or AMCO. She told the Kodiak City Council on Jan. 21 about newer seasonal and event licenses that are available to local vendors like a "seasonal restaurant or eating place tourism license."
The Service Area No. 1 Board hasn't held a meeting since March of 2024 - others like the Monashka Bay Road Service Area, haven’t met for multiple years. That board only has two members and hasn’t held a meeting since March of 2022. Yet borough code requires them to meet at least once a quarter.