NOAA employees fired as part of latest wave of federal cuts

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published February 27, 2025 at 4:43 PM AKST
The Kodiak Fisheries Research Center on Near Island also houses the island's aquarium and touch tank.
The latest wave includes firing some NOAA employees at the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center. Staff could not confirm how many people were affected in the state, nor what positions were cut.

Kodiak residents are among the latest to be fired by the federal government amid national cuts.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration staff at the Kodiak office confirmed some of their peers were abruptly fired on Feb. 27. Some former National Weather Service employees also posted on social media saying they were fired. Kodiak Staff couldn’t confirm how many people were affected or what positions were cut in this wave of firings from the Trump administration.

The Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, which is partly operated by NOAA, closed its doors to the public for the rest of the day. That includes access to the island’s aquarium and touch tank.

NOAA plays a critical role in Alaska’s coastal economy, especially by managing many of the state’s commercial fisheries and helping enforce laws at sea.

It also researches the effects of climate change, an issue that Republican President Donald Trump has long criticized. Some officials braced for cuts earlier this month amid executive orders targeting climate change programs.

The White House’s Department of Government Efficiency, run by Elon Musk, is taking credit for dismissing thousands of federal employees as part of an attempt to cut trillions of dollars in federal spending. While some firings have been ruled as illegal in courts and led to rehiring some civil servants, many are still in limbo.

Other public entities like the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service have also faced significant cuts from the Trump administration.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan as well as Rep. Nick Begich were unavailable for comment on the NOAA firings.

Murkowski has previously criticized Trump for firing federal employees, saying it violates laws set by Congress.
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
