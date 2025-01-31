Weekly Wrap: Jan. 31, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about the new parking policy at Kodiak's State Airport that takes effect on Feb. 1, Alaska Communications is teaming up with Old Harbor Native Corporation to provide fiber to communities on the east side of the island, the Kodiak Island spaceport (Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska) hopes to capitalize on a national "traffic jam" at spaceports in the Lower 48, the first of three new Coast Guard cutters arrived in Kodiak this week, Marine Exchange of Alaska is helping to fill gaps in the Coast Guard's VHF radio system coverage around Kodiak Island, and a special report from our freelance reporter at Kodiak High School about the culinary class finals this month.
Alaska Aerospace’s president and CEO, John Oberst, went on NBC’s the Today Show on Jan. 14 to discuss what is being described as a “traffic jam” at the country’s spaceports and how Alaska’s facilities could relieve that congestion.
Communities on the east side of Kodiak Island will be connected to a new fiber optic cable through a project between Old Harbor Native Corporation and Alaska Communications. Two of the communities don't have access to fiber currently.
USCG's commanding officer of the Frederick Mann, one of the new vessels, said the John Witherspoon will be the first cutter to arrive at Coast Guard Base Kodiak. He updated members of the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly and City Council during a Fisheries Work Group meeting on Jan. 22.
“After years of hearing from the Coast Guard that they’re experiencing, maybe degraded performance, we don’t want [mariners] to lose hope,” Bryan Hinderberger, chief technical officer at the Marine Exchange of Alaska, said.