Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Jan. 31, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published January 31, 2025 at 5:06 PM AKST

This week we hear about the new parking policy at Kodiak's State Airport that takes effect on Feb. 1, Alaska Communications is teaming up with Old Harbor Native Corporation to provide fiber to communities on the east side of the island, the Kodiak Island spaceport (Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska) hopes to capitalize on a national "traffic jam" at spaceports in the Lower 48, the first of three new Coast Guard cutters arrived in Kodiak this week, Marine Exchange of Alaska is helping to fill gaps in the Coast Guard's VHF radio system coverage around Kodiak Island, and a special report from our freelance reporter at Kodiak High School about the culinary class finals this month.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
