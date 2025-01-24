Weekly Wrap: Jan. 24, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly's and potentially the City Council's protests of the Second Floor license renewal application to the state, a recently passed federal law called the FISHES Act and how it could speed up the fishery disaster process, and the KIBSD Board of Education's decision to close North Star Elementary school next year and consolidate its students with Main and East Elementary; along with some follow up information on which principals will lead those three remaining elementary schools.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
The City Council discussed the Second Floor Restaurant’s license renewal for the year 2024 through the end of 2025 during a work session on Jan. 16. The eatery is located upstairs in the same building as Peking and is owned by the same person, Sook C. Yun who is also known as Sung Kim.
The process for distributing fishery disaster relief will get some needed relief of its own. That’s after former President Joe Biden signed a bill earlier this month that aims to speed up the time it takes to get disaster money into fishermen’s hands.