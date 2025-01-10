Weekly Wrap: Jan. 10, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about KIBSD starting school closure talks, both city and borough officials are recommending to revoke Peking's restaurant alcohol license, the Trusty Tusty is having winter maintenance, an abandoned building is being torn down, Maersk is ending its Alaska operations, the USDA is buying $50 million worth of pollock, and Rep. Stutes and Sen. Stevens share priorities ahead of the Legislative session.
