KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Oct. 25, 2024

By Brian Venua
Published October 25, 2024 at 4:38 PM AKDT
This week we hear what Kodiak residents should expect to see on their ballots, Pacific Spaceport Complex staff practice setting up a rocket launch, Brechan Construction is looking to buy land on Near Island, bears are getting into trash, and volunteers picked up 17,000 pounds of trash.

Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua attended Gonzaga University before graduating and ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
