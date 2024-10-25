Weekly Wrap: Oct. 25, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear what Kodiak residents should expect to see on their ballots, Pacific Spaceport Complex staff practice setting up a rocket launch, Brechan Construction is looking to buy land on Near Island, bears are getting into trash, and volunteers picked up 17,000 pounds of trash.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua attended Gonzaga University before graduating and ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
The autumn community cleanup has had dozens of participants pick up car and boat parts, rusty crab pots, buoys, and more from Kodiak Island's road system. The 10 day long cleanup has one more big push before it ends on Oct. 26.
Some residents may have noticed Kodiak brown bears getting into their trash cans in certain areas of the borough lately. Borough staff say they, too, have noticed an increase in bear activity recently. But Alaska Department of Fish & Game officials say these encounters are common this time of year.
On Oct. 20 a large crane lifted what appeared to be a section of a rocket into the launch tower at the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska on Kodiak Island near Narrow Cape. Officials didn’t say much, but shared that this is part of a practice and not a launch.