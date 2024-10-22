Bears getting into trash cans again, Kodiak officials urge residents secure their trash

Some residents may have noticed Kodiak brown bears getting into their trash cans in certain areas of the borough lately. Borough staff say they, too, have noticed an increase in bear activity recently. But Alaska Department of Fish & Game officials say these encounters are common this time of year.

During last week’s Kodiak Island Borough Assembly meeting on Oct. 17, Borough Manager Aimee Williams briefly informed the assembly of increased bear activity around trash containers within the borough.

“We had two fourplexes this morning [Oct. 17] near Perez Way, have a bear break-in and spread the trash all over that area," Williams explained. "So a reminder to residents to close the doors when you’re done disposing of your trash, as best as you can, so we can keep the bears out.”

Williams urged residents to properly secure and latch trash containers after using them.

Bill Dunker, a state wildlife biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Kodiak, also reiterated the importance of keeping bears out of the trash this time of year. He recommends storing your trash cans and roll carts inside until the morning of trash pickup, if you have a garage or a place to store that.

“Bears will take advantage of any and all food resources that are available, and unfortunately sometimes that does include non-natural food sources such as human garbage, animal feed, other attractants that we might have around our houses and things of that sort," he said.

Dunker said Kodiak brown bears are in a cycle of hyperphagia during the fall months. That means the large animals are more active and eating as much as possible to put on enough weight for winter.

Kodiak brown bears are a unique subspecies that is distinct from brown bears on the mainland. The department estimates at least 3,500 bears inhabit the island.

If you encounter a bear in Kodiak and want to report a non-emergency observation, contact the local Fish and Game office. For emergency encounters with bears, call 9-1-1 or proper law enforcement officials immediately, such as the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, or the Kodiak Police Department.