Our Community Advisory Board provides a link between Kodiak Public Broadcasting’s Board of Directors and our audience and community as a whole. Their responsibilities include:



The right to review the stations programming goals;

The right to review the service provided by the station;

The right to review significant policy decisions rendered by the station; and

The obligation to advise the station’s governing body on whether the station’s programming and other significant policies are meeting the specialized educational and cultural needs of the communities served by the station, and to make recommendations that the CAB deems appropriate to meet such needs.

If you’re interested in becoming involved in the CAB, send an email to gm@kmxt.org.

Current CAB Members (July 2025)

Judy Carstens

Deb Goodell

Lori Siebe

Thia Falcone

Patricia Ossowski