Weekly Wrap: April 18, 2025

On this week's episode we hear about a Kodiak couple arrested for allegedly possessing 10 lbs. of cocaine, the potential bylaw change for Kodiak Electric Association to be announced at its upcoming annual meeting, NOAA plans to conduct summer surveys in the Gulf of Alaska but can't fully confirm yet, and a recap of the Alaska Congressional delegation's remarks during this week's ComFish in Kodiak.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Kodiak Electric Association is asking members to separate operating earnings from non-operating earnings. Generally speaking, operating earnings are revenue received from electricity sales, while non-operating earnings are received from other sources such as interest generated by bank accounts.