Weekly Wrap: Sept. 20, 2024

In this week's episode, we hear early voting open for municipal elections, the PFD amount, a fire on Mill Bay Road, a construction update for the arterial, a request to Kodiak City Council for land for a "sweat equity" program, and events for National Suicide Prevention Month.
Alaska's suicide rate was nearly double the national average in 2017. For National Suicide Prevention Month, several organizations in Kodiak are pushing mental health resources and awareness events as part of it.