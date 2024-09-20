© 2024

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Sept. 20, 2024

By Brian Venua
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:31 PM AKDT
In this week's episode, we hear early voting open for municipal elections, the PFD amount, a fire on Mill Bay Road, a construction update for the arterial, a request to Kodiak City Council for land for a "sweat equity" program, and events for National Suicide Prevention Month.

