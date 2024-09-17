Kodiak Fire Department responds to fire on Mill Bay Road

The City of Kodiak Fire Department responded to a fire at a commercial building on Mill Bay Road on Sept. 16. No injuries were reported.

According to a press release from the department, the initial call was made at about 7:50 p.m., saying “black smoke” was coming out the garage door of a metal building.

Firefighters were on the scene within minutes of the report, and requested support from the Bayside Fire Department, just north of city limits. The Kodiak Police Department also assisted to block off the road, and redirect traffic.

Crews were on the scene until 9:45 p.m.

Steel McNeil, a deputy fire chief with the city, said in a phone call the building is still standing, but there was some damage to the metal structure and interior.

The building is owned by Highmark Marine Fabrication, a marine repair and industrial supplies company in Kodiak. McNeil said there wasn’t much damage to any equipment in the building though.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation. McNeil said initial reports may come out as soon as this week.