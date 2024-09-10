Kodiak Fire Departments to distribute and install free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Fire officials across Alaska are looking to improve fire and fume safety by distributing and installing new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Scott Ellis is the chief of Bayside Fire Department, just north of Kodiak city limits, and is compiling the list of eligible homes on the island.

“When the list is compiled, it goes out (to) the state fire marshal,” he said. “They send us back with the actual smoke and CO detectors and the installs take place.”

He said while he’s taking the lead on the list, it’s a multi-agency effort between all of the fire departments on the archipelago.

The free detectors aren’t for just anyone though. According to an email from the Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office, they’re prioritizing residences with elders, in-home childcare facilities, individuals with disabilities, or low-income households.

Ellis said residents can just call Bayside Fire at (907) 486-4536, email him , or even stop by the station. He just needs addresses, basic contact information, and how they might qualify.

Examples include if someone lives with their grandparents and their detectors might be dated, or if someone has a kid with special needs.

“It’s about how can we help you make your situation a little safer and get some money that is going out, and bring that federal and state money back,” Ellis said.

The goal is to compile a comprehensive list to determine need. Ellis said there’s a time crunch – he needs to send the list by the end of the month.

The state government received the federal funds through the Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Grant. It’s named for two young boys from Minnesota who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in 1996.

The money comes from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The state’s fire marshal office is aiming to install 250 alarms every quarter, for a total of 1000 detectors across the state by the end of the grant cycle.

Ellis is also preparing several talks about fire safety over the next few weeks – both for finishing the list for this grant by the end of the month, and preparing for National Fire Prevention Week in October.