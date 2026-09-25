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Midday Report

Midday Report: September 25, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published September 25, 2026 at 12:54 PM AKDT
Kiara Hylton and Rahsaan Gregg make their way across one of three climbing routes at the Halutu Sky walk, a via ferrata tour set to launch next year in Haines.
Avery Ellfeldt/KHNS
Kiara Hylton and Rahsaan Gregg make their way across one of three climbing routes at the Halutu Sky walk, a via ferrata tour set to launch next year in Haines.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, Alaska Public Media has more on a need for enforcement on international charter vessels in Southeast, during this Fat Bear Week mama and cub bears take center stage according to APM, a brief recap of the New York Times article on Mary Peltola's internal campaign drama, and KHNS reports that Haines is getting a Via Ferrata.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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