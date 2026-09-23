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Midday Report

Midday Report: September 23, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published September 23, 2026 at 12:51 PM AKDT
All four gubernatorial candidates were unsure how to answer one of the yes/no paddle questions during a fisheries debate in Kodiak on Sept. 9, 2026.
Katherine Irving/KMXT
All four gubernatorial candidates were unsure how to answer one of the yes/no paddle questions during a fisheries debate in Kodiak on Sept. 9, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, KUCB reports that the Environmental Protection Agency has proposed allowing offshore seafood processors to discharge their pollution, UAF's new $15 million grant focuses on reducing foreign mineral dependency according to KUAC, Republican Bernadette Wilson calls on her fellow Republican candidates to drop out of the governor's race, Alaska Public Media has that story and a conversation about the new Chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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