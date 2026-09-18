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Midday Report

Midday Report: September 18, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:37 PM AKDT
Alaskan Oyster Shack.
(Alaskan Oyster Shack)
Alaskan Oyster Shack.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Fire Marshal’s Office says Whittier’s new cruise ship dock damaged by fire Monday is a "total loss.” A cruise ship hit an endangered fin whale Thursday morning while the eleven-hundred-foot vessel was en route from Hoonah to Sitka. And one Ketchikan business owner wants the region to also be known for its oysters.

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