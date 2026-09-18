Midday Report: September 18, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska Fire Marshal’s Office says Whittier’s new cruise ship dock damaged by fire Monday is a "total loss.” A cruise ship hit an endangered fin whale Thursday morning while the eleven-hundred-foot vessel was en route from Hoonah to Sitka. And one Ketchikan business owner wants the region to also be known for its oysters.