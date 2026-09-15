© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 15, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 15, 2026 at 12:36 PM AKDT
Multiple agencies responded Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, to a fire at Whittier's new cruise ship dock.
(U.S. Coast Guard)
Multiple agencies responded Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, to a fire at Whittier's new cruise ship dock.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Emergency responders battled a fire Monday at Whittier’s new cruise ship terminal that damaged at least one boat. Anchorage police on Sunday night shot and wounded a man in Midtown who they say assaulted an elderly man and stole his truck. Dogs from across the state made their way to Sitka over Labor Day Weekend.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes