Midday Report: September 15, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Emergency responders battled a fire Monday at Whittier’s new cruise ship terminal that damaged at least one boat. Anchorage police on Sunday night shot and wounded a man in Midtown who they say assaulted an elderly man and stole his truck. Dogs from across the state made their way to Sitka over Labor Day Weekend.