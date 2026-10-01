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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 01, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 1, 2026 at 12:58 PM AKDT
President Trump shakes hands with Sen. Dan Sullivan (R., Alaska) in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

President Trump shakes hands with Sen. Dan Sullivan (R., Alaska) in the Oval Office on Wednesday.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A national organization has put $650,000 into an Alaska political group, saying it aims to boost the campaign of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that South Korea would invest more than $50 billion for the long-planned Alaska LNG project. And he 2026 Permanent Fund dividend, worth $1,200 per recipient, will be direct-deposited into Alaskans’ bank accounts starting today.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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