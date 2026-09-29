Midday Report: September 29, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Anchorage Police Department launched a program last week [WED 9/23] that aims to connect people to drug treatment instead of arresting them. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has opened a 45-day public comment period for the first proposed mine in the Ambler Mining District. And the State of Alaska is proposing changes to how nearly $40 million in federal disaster relief will reach communities still recovering from 2022’s ex-Typhoon Merbok.