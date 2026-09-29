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Midday Report

Midday Report: September 29, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 29, 2026 at 12:51 PM AKDT
Drilling at Trilogy Metals Inc.’s copper-rich Arctic Deposit in Alaska’s Ambler Mining District.
(Trilogy Metals)
Drilling at Trilogy Metals Inc.’s copper-rich Arctic Deposit in Alaska’s Ambler Mining District.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Anchorage Police Department launched a program last week [WED 9/23] that aims to connect people to drug treatment instead of arresting them. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has opened a 45-day public comment period for the first proposed mine in the Ambler Mining District. And the State of Alaska is proposing changes to how nearly $40 million in federal disaster relief will reach communities still recovering from 2022’s ex-Typhoon Merbok.

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