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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 24, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published September 24, 2026 at 12:56 PM AKDT
The employee of Peter Pan Seafoods is not a resident of Alaska, and will therefore be listed separately from the state’s total case count. The individual joins 45 other people from out-of-state who have tested positive for the virus in Alaska. (Berett Wilber/KUCB)
Berett Wilber/KUCB
King Cove's waterfront from a distance in 2022.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, the Coast Guard awarded a contract to build a new fuel pier and berth for cutters on Base Kodiak, KUCB reports that King Cove Corp. has begun building a road through Izembek National Wildlife Refuge to Cold Bay, the Kenai Peninsula Borough passed legislation to include more transparency about cloud seeding according to KDLL, the Alaska Beacon reports on Gov. Dunleavy lifting the state employee hiring freeze, KNBA has more on Indigneous knowledge from Arctic residents being used for Arctic climate models, and KTOO reports on a controversial opera about a series of battles between Lingít and Russian people in Southeast Alaska.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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