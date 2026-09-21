Midday Report: September 21, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, early voting for Kodiak's municipal election has begun, the Alaska Beacon reports that the Coast Guard icebreaker Healy is not going to the Arctic this year, KTOO has more on a draft Artificial Intelligence policy at the University of Alaska, a look inside Anchorage schools with much bigger class sizes from Alaska Public Media, and KUCB reports on new species of sponges NOAA Fisheries discovered in the Gulf of Alaska and Aleutian Islands.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.