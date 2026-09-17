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Midday Report

Midday Report: September 17, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 17, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
State attorney Margaret Paton-Walsh provides oral arguments at Nesbett Courthouse in Anchorage on Sept. 16, 2026.
(Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)
State attorney Margaret Paton-Walsh provides oral arguments at Nesbett Courthouse in Anchorage on Sept. 16, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The State of Alaska is requesting a judge throw out a lawsuit alleging the Division of Elections violated Alaskans’ right to privacy when it shared voter information with the federal government last December. A bill that aims to reduce the pollock fleet’s bycatch of salmon, halibut and other species passed the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee yesterday. And two people were killed when their plane crashed while they were leaving a moose camp near Aniak.


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