Midday Report: September 17, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The State of Alaska is requesting a judge throw out a lawsuit alleging the Division of Elections violated Alaskans’ right to privacy when it shared voter information with the federal government last December. A bill that aims to reduce the pollock fleet’s bycatch of salmon, halibut and other species passed the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee yesterday. And two people were killed when their plane crashed while they were leaving a moose camp near Aniak.