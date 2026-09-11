Midday Report: September 11, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Researchers have shed new light on why powerful storms hit some communities harder than others across Western Alaska. More young people in Alaska died of suicide in 2025 than in any other year in the past decade. And Hilcorp employees say an oily sheen appeared in western Cook Inlet on Wednesday [9/9] while they were investigating a separate sheen first reported late last month.