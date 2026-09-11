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Midday Report

Midday Report: September 11, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 11, 2026 at 12:40 PM AKDT
U.S. Coast Guard personnel conduct an aerial survey of the North Trading Bay sheen location and the inactive Spark platform on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 in Cook Inlet, Alaska.
(Chief Petty Officer Christopher/U.S. Coast Guard)

U.S. Coast Guard personnel conduct an aerial survey of the North Trading Bay sheen location and the inactive Spark platform on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 in Cook Inlet, Alaska.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Researchers have shed new light on why powerful storms hit some communities harder than others across Western Alaska. More young people in Alaska died of suicide in 2025 than in any other year in the past decade. And Hilcorp employees say an oily sheen appeared in western Cook Inlet on Wednesday [9/9] while they were investigating a separate sheen first reported late last month.

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