Midday Report: October 06, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Trump Administration has reinterpreted language in the federal Endangered Species Act that would allow for the incidental killing of endangered species and habitat loss. A Juneau man whose remains were discovered inside a chest freezer in July died of natural causes, according to the Juneau Police Department. And mining executives made the case last week that Southeast Alaska's mineral resources are largely untapped and have the potential to boost communities regionwide.