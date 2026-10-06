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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 06, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 6, 2026 at 12:47 PM AKDT
Stellar Sea Lion.
(Photo: NOAA Fisheries)

Stellar Sea Lion.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Trump Administration has reinterpreted language in the federal Endangered Species Act that would allow for the incidental killing of endangered species and habitat loss. A Juneau man whose remains were discovered inside a chest freezer in July died of natural causes, according to the Juneau Police Department. And mining executives made the case last week that Southeast Alaska's mineral resources are largely untapped and have the potential to boost communities regionwide.

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