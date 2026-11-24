Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Katherine Irving, the M/V Tustumena is back in action after hitting a piling in Whittier, Peterson Elementary School wins a Blue and Gold ribbon from the state, Democratic Senator-elect Mary Peltola sits down for an interview with Alaska Public Media, KUCB reports the latest in the construction of the controversial King Cove Road, and KOTZ reports that walrus are getting protected land on the North Slope.