Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, next year's commercial Tanner crab season in Kodiak won't happen, Bayside Volunteer Fire Department's Fire Chief is leaving next month, Alaska Media reports that a former Kodiak educator is now the interim superintendent in Anchorage, and KDLL has more on a shake up in House District 6, which covers Homer and the southern Kenai Peninsula.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.