Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Katherine Irving, the Tustumena's sailings could be canceled through Thanksgiving, NTSB has released a preliminary report on a Kodiak plane crash, AKPM reports that ATV access for local subsistence hunters in the Gates of the Arctic National park and Preserve may become permanent, jurors in Nome will have to serve for up to one year next year, per KNOM, KSFK reports that Petersburg residents have mixed feelings on datacenters, and KCAW reports on a kelp cook-off that happened at the University of Alaska, Southeast in Sitka.