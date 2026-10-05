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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 05, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 5, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKDT
U.S. Vice President JD Vance
(Alex Wong/TNS)
U.S. Vice President JD Vance

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Independent expenditure groups are pouring tens of millions of dollars into Alaska’s races for governor and Congress. Vice President J.D. Vance will hold a campaign event today in Fairbanks to boost Republican candidates in this year’s general election. The Alaska Earthquake Center just launched an interactive map to help people in 66 coastal communities prepare for tsunamis.

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