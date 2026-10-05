Midday Report: October 05, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Independent expenditure groups are pouring tens of millions of dollars into Alaska’s races for governor and Congress. Vice President J.D. Vance will hold a campaign event today in Fairbanks to boost Republican candidates in this year’s general election. The Alaska Earthquake Center just launched an interactive map to help people in 66 coastal communities prepare for tsunamis.