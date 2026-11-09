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Midday Report

Midday Report: November 09, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published November 9, 2026 at 12:38 PM AKST
Qass'uq Lexi Trainer poses with the inaugural issue of Yaaruin Kids, a kids magazine aimed at sharing Alaska Native culture, language and stories.
(Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Qass'uq Lexi Trainer poses with the inaugural issue of Yaaruin Kids, a kids magazine aimed at sharing Alaska Native culture, language and stories.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The campaign of Democrat Mary Peltola went to court Friday in an attempt to force the state Division of Elections to reveal information about which absentee ballots it’s rejecting. As Alaska election results continue to trickle in, there's already some optimism around the number of Indigenous voters who went to the polls on Tuesday. And an Anchorage-based publisher recently launched a magazine for Native children.

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