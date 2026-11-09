Midday Report: November 09, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The campaign of Democrat Mary Peltola went to court Friday in an attempt to force the state Division of Elections to reveal information about which absentee ballots it’s rejecting. AsAlaska election results continue to trickle in, there's already some optimism around the number of Indigenous voters who went to the polls on Tuesday. And an Anchorage-based publisher recently launched a magazine for Native children.