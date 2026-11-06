Midday Report: November 06, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska Public Media's Casey Grove talks to James Brooks of the Alaska Beacon about what to expect from next year's Legislature. The Trump Administration has moved to lift the ban on the Roadless Rule. What could that mean for Alaska's timber industry? And Anchorage’s police chief provided new details yesterday about the events leading up to a recent shooting.