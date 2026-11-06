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Midday Report

Midday Report: November 06, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published November 6, 2026 at 12:55 PM AKST
Devil's club grows in the understory of the Tongass National Forest in Juneau.
(Alix Soliman/KTOO)
Devil's club grows in the understory of the Tongass National Forest in Juneau.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska Public Media's Casey Grove talks to James Brooks of the Alaska Beacon about what to expect from next year's Legislature. The Trump Administration has moved to lift the ban on the Roadless Rule. What could that mean for Alaska's timber industry? And Anchorage’s police chief provided new details yesterday about the events leading up to a recent shooting.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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