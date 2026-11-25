Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Katherine Irving, the Kodiak airport sees changes ahead of the holidays, a new study examines a fault on remote Chirikof Island, AKPM reports on Sen. Dan Sullivan conceding his race for Senate and Governor-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins announcing his pick for attorney general, DEC quietly cuts down on cruise ship inspections, according to KHNS, KOTZ reports that the Board of Game refused to close hunting and fishing until their meeting in January, and KTOO reports on an effort to monitor avalanche risk.