Midday Report: November 03, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The state’s mainline ferry Columbia is delayed in Ketchikan due to a port main engine failure. Definitive results for the midterm elections might be days or weeks away. And the state of Alaska has given a contractor the green light to begin preparing for the construction of a controversial ferry terminal between Haines and Juneau.