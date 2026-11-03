© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: November 03, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published November 3, 2026 at 1:12 PM AKST
The AMHS ferry Columbia docked at the Ketchikan shipyard in 2015.
(Ed Schoenfeld/Coastalaska)



The AMHS ferry Columbia docked at the Ketchikan shipyard in 2015.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The state’s mainline ferry Columbia is delayed in Ketchikan due to a port main engine failure. Definitive results for the midterm elections might be days or weeks away. And the state of Alaska has given a contractor the green light to begin preparing for the construction of a controversial ferry terminal between Haines and Juneau.


Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes