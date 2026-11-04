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Midday Report

Midday Report: November 04, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKST
Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins speaks with a reporter before voting on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 at the University of Alaska Anchorage. (
(Photo by Loren Holmes/Alaska Beacon)
Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins speaks with a reporter before voting on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 at the University of Alaska Anchorage.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has a substantial lead in the race for governor. Democrat Mary Peltola has a slight lead over incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska’s tight U.S. Senate race. And Alaska Republican U.S. Rep. Nick Begich III holds a strong lead in his bid for a second term in the U.S. House.

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