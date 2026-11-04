Midday Report: November 04, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has a substantial lead in the race for governor. Democrat Mary Peltola has a slight lead over incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska’s tight U.S. Senate race. And Alaska Republican U.S. Rep. Nick Begich III holds a strong lead in his bid for a second term in the U.S. House.