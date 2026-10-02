Midday Report: October 02, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crews flew over a thousand miles to medevac a 58-year-old man from a container ship near the edge of the Aleutian Islands earlier this week. The U.S. Navy will commission its latest destroyer, the U.S.S. Ted Stevens, this Saturday in Whittier. And Korea has not agreed to invest $54 billion in the proposed trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline — and has not even agreed to invest at all.