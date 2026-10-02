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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 02, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 2, 2026 at 1:43 PM AKDT
USS Ted Stevens ports in Whittier on Oct. 1, 2026.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media

USS Ted Stevens ports in Whittier on Oct. 1, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crews flew over a thousand miles to medevac a 58-year-old man from a container ship near the edge of the Aleutian Islands earlier this week. The U.S. Navy will commission its latest destroyer, the U.S.S. Ted Stevens, this Saturday in Whittier. And Korea has not agreed to invest $54 billion in the proposed trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline — and has not even agreed to invest at all.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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