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Midday Report

Midday Report: September 30, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 30, 2026 at 1:08 PM AKDT
lakus performs during the second night of the 20th annual Teller Dance Festival on Sept. 26, 2026.
(Quinn White/KNOM)
lakus performs during the second night of the 20th annual Teller Dance Festival on Sept. 26, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Over the weekend, hundreds gathered in the small Seward Peninsula village of Teller for two nights of singing, drumming and celebration. Three of the four candidates for governor appealed to Southeast Alaskans for support at a forum in Ketchikan. And a Juneau nonprofit tackles teen suicide.

Midday Report
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