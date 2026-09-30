Midday Report: September 30, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Over the weekend, hundreds gathered in the small Seward Peninsula village of Teller for two nights of singing, drumming and celebration. Three of the four candidates for governor appealed to Southeast Alaskans for support at a forum in Ketchikan. And a Juneau nonprofit tackles teen suicide.