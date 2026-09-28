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Midday Report

Midday Report: September 28, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 28, 2026 at 12:57 PM AKDT
The Donlin Gold project in Alaska.
(Image courtesy of Barrick Gold)

The Donlin Gold project in Alaska.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Petersburg’s Borough Assembly last Monday considered pursuing a temporary moratorium related to data centers. The state has been seeing news stories generated by AI, developed by the humans behind Alaska News dot com. And a new report on possible environmental impacts of the Donlin Mine is out.

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