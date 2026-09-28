Midday Report: September 28, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Petersburg’s Borough Assembly last Monday considered pursuing a temporary moratorium related to data centers. The state has been seeing news stories generated by AI, developed by the humans behind Alaska News dot com. And a new report on possible environmental impacts of the Donlin Mine is out.