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Midday Report

Midday Report: September 22, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published September 22, 2026 at 1:17 PM AKDT
Brown bears line up for salmon on waterfalls within Katmai National Park and Preserve in 2023
Katmai National Park and Preserve / Flickr
Brown bears line up for salmon on waterfalls within Katmai National Park and Preserve in 2023

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, the Alaska Beacon has an update on flu cases and deaths in Alaska this past year, a study on how El Ninos could benefit the Gulf of Alaska, KUCB reports that the City of Unalaska is seeking a state ferry to provide service to Cold Bay, KFSK gives a recap of a bear festival in Petersburg, and Alaska Public Media reminds us it's Fat Bear week!

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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