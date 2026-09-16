Midday Report: September 16, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Juneau Assembly voted Monday night to indefinitely table an ordinance that would have required nonprofits in Juneau to charge sales tax for goods and services. The Alaska Supreme Court is set to rule in a civil case that could reshape how state courts evaluate law enforcement officers’ use of force. And suicide death rates for older Alaskans have been rising, especially for people age 75 and older.