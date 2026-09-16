© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 16, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:44 PM AKDT
Residents fill City Hall during a Juneau Assembly meeting on Monday, June 8, 2026.
(Clarise Larson/KTOO)
Residents fill City Hall during a Juneau Assembly meeting on Monday, June 8, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Juneau Assembly voted Monday night to indefinitely table an ordinance that would have required nonprofits in Juneau to charge sales tax for goods and services. The Alaska Supreme Court is set to rule in a civil case that could reshape how state courts evaluate law enforcement officers’ use of force. And suicide death rates for older Alaskans have been rising, especially for people age 75 and older.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes