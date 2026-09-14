Midday Report: September 14, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The price of North Slope crude oil topped $100 per barrel on Wednesday. U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and his leading challenger, Mary Peltola, vied to outdo each other as champions of Alaska fishermen at the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce fishery debate Saturday. And five seabirds collected near Nome between 2024 and 2025 have tested positive for a highly contagious strain of bird flu known as H5N1.