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Midday Report

Midday Report: September 14, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 14, 2026 at 12:38 PM AKDT
The Trans Alaska Pipeline.
Luca Galuzzi
The Trans Alaska Pipeline.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The price of North Slope crude oil topped $100 per barrel on Wednesday. U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and his leading challenger, Mary Peltola, vied to outdo each other as champions of Alaska fishermen at the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce fishery debate Saturday. And five seabirds collected near Nome between 2024 and 2025 have tested positive for a highly contagious strain of bird flu known as H5N1.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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