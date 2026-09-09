Midday Report: September 09, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A group with national Republican ties alleges U.S. Senate challenger Dan J. Sullivan coordinated with the 907 Initiative, resulting in excessive campaign contributions. The Skagway ferry terminal is on track to reopen on Thursday, nearly a month after state ferry service to the popular tourist destination stopped abruptly in mid-August. The Alaska Gasline Development Corp. plans to ask state lawmakers for additional funding.