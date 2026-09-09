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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 09, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 9, 2026 at 12:41 PM AKDT
The Alaska Marine Highway System Skagway dock in June 2025.
Melinda Munson/KHNS
The Alaska Marine Highway System Skagway dock in June 2025.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A group with national Republican ties alleges U.S. Senate challenger Dan J. Sullivan coordinated with the 907 Initiative, resulting in excessive campaign contributions. The Skagway ferry terminal is on track to reopen on Thursday, nearly a month after state ferry service to the popular tourist destination stopped abruptly in mid-August. The Alaska Gasline Development Corp. plans to ask state lawmakers for additional funding.

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