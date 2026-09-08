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Midday Report

Midday Report: September 08, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 8, 2026 at 12:48 PM AKDT
Muddy mountain bikers gather at the grand opening of the Thunder Mountain Bike Park on Aug. 30, 2026.
(Photo by Alix Soliman/KTOO)

Muddy mountain bikers gather at the grand opening of the Thunder Mountain Bike Park on Aug. 30, 2026.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Republican Treg Taylor is back in Alaska’s race for governor. Alaska’s criminal appeals court has thrown out an indictment of a Whittier woman born in American Samoa who state prosecutors accused of felony voter misconduct. And electric motorcycles under scrutiny in Juneau.

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