Midday Report: September 08, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Republican Treg Taylor is back in Alaska’s race for governor. Alaska’s criminal appeals court has thrown out an indictment of a Whittier woman born in American Samoa who state prosecutors accused of felony voter misconduct. And electric motorcycles under scrutiny in Juneau.