Midday Report: September 01, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom says she won’t certify former state Attorney General Treg Taylor’s nomination for governor after a watchdog agency found the Republican candidate failed to comply with financial disclosure requirements. The Alaska Defense Forum met in Fairbanks last week. And Golden Valley Electric Association will purchase a 60-megawatt generator for an estimated $80 million.