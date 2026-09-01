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Midday Report

Midday Report: September 01, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 1, 2026 at 12:49 PM AKDT
Alaska Defense Forum participants discuss community needs across Alaska and their connections to military readiness. From left to right: Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Grier Hopkins, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Robert Moriarty, Eielson Air Force Base Commander Col. Matthew Johnston, and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Commander Col. David Werner.
(Shelby Herbert/KUAC)
Alaska Defense Forum participants discuss community needs across Alaska and their connections to military readiness. From left to right: Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Grier Hopkins, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Robert Moriarty, Eielson Air Force Base Commander Col. Matthew Johnston, and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Commander Col. David Werner.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom says she won’t certify former state Attorney General Treg Taylor’s nomination for governor after a watchdog agency found the Republican candidate failed to comply with financial disclosure requirements. The Alaska Defense Forum met in Fairbanks last week. And Golden Valley Electric Association will purchase a 60-megawatt generator for an estimated $80 million.

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