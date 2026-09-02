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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 02, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published September 2, 2026 at 12:34 PM AKDT
A Black Gold Transport ore-hauling truck wrecked Friday night after it hit a bison on the Alaska Highway about 20 miles southeast of Delta Junction.
(Delta Junction Fire Department)
A Black Gold Transport ore-hauling truck wrecked Friday night after it hit a bison on the Alaska Highway about 20 miles southeast of Delta Junction.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A Black Gold Transport ore-hauling truck wrecked Friday night after it hit a bison on the Alaska Highway. A breakdown of the Alaska primary results. And Juneau ponders flood taxes.

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