Midday Report: September 02, 2026 By Terry Haines Published September 2, 2026 at 12:34 PM AKDT Listen • 31:01 (Delta Junction Fire Department) A Black Gold Transport ore-hauling truck wrecked Friday night after it hit a bison on the Alaska Highway about 20 miles southeast of Delta Junction. On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:A Black Gold Transport ore-hauling truck wrecked Friday night after it hit a bison on the Alaska Highway. A breakdown of the Alaska primary results. And Juneau ponders flood taxes.