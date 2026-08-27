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Midday Report

Midday Report: August 27, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published August 27, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
The entrance to Seldovia's dock, which provides the main access point for boaters coming into the community. Seldovia is only accessible by boat or plane and has its own Seldovia Bay ferry service from Homer.
Hope McKenney/KBBI
The entrance to Seldovia's dock, which provides the main access point for boaters coming into the community. Seldovia is only accessible by boat or plane and has its own Seldovia Bay ferry service from Homer.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, a plane crash near Seldovia killed all four onboard according to Alaska Public Media, an interview with candidate Heath Smith for state Senate District C, Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg told KFSK that he has no plans to withdraw from the race for U.S. Senate, and Alaska Public Media reports that pest removal calls for wasps are up this summer in the Anchorage area.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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