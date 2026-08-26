© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 26, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published August 26, 2026 at 1:00 PM AKDT
Cook Inlet oil platforms are visible from shore near Kenai, Alaska.
Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk
Cook Inlet oil platforms are visible from shore near Kenai, Alaska.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, the latest count of Primary election results show little change according to Alaska Public Media, an interview with state Senate District C candidate Carrie Harris, KDLL reports that the state is investigating a potential oil spill in Cook Inlet, and health insurance rates in Alaska's marketplace are set to increase again next year according to reporting from ADN.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes