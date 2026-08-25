Midday Report: August 25, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, we hear the latest update on the Mukluk fire in Tok from KUAC, several of the passengers onboard the crashed flight near Cape Newenham have been identified according to KNBA, KTOO has more about the Alaska Marine Highway System getting millions in delayed federal funds and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' plans to end the annual glacial outburst flood in Juneau, and KHNS in Haines takes us to a remote glacier field camp near Yakutat.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.